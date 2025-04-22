Ethiopia’s Hunger Crisis Worsens Amid Conflict, Displacement, and Climate Shocks

Ethiopia is at the brink of a catastrophic humanitarian crisis, with hunger and malnutrition levels surging due to the combined impacts of ongoing conflict, regional instability, mass displacement, prolonged drought, and severe economic stress. The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has sounded the alarm over critical funding shortages that threaten to halt food and nutritional assistance for millions of the country’s most vulnerable populations.

Escalating Food Insecurity Across the Country

More than 10 million people in Ethiopia are now grappling with food insecurity and malnutrition. This staggering figure includes over 3 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) who have been uprooted by conflict and extreme weather events. The crisis is especially severe among women and children, with 4.4 million pregnant and breastfeeding women and children requiring urgent treatment for malnutrition.

In several regions—particularly Somali, Oromia, Tigray, and Afar—child wasting rates have breached the 15 percent emergency threshold, signaling a critical need for immediate nutritional interventions. The crisis is compounded by continued insecurity in neighboring regions. Ethiopia currently hosts 800,000 refugees, including 100,000 from Sudan, and the number is expected to rise as violence escalates in northeastern South Sudan, potentially displacing another 10,000 individuals into Ethiopia.

Drought Conditions Persist as Rainfall Remains Scarce

The Somali region faces a high risk of yet another drought due to poor rainfall projections through May. This region is still recovering from the devastating 2020–2023 drought, the longest in Ethiopia’s history. The prolonged absence of sufficient rainfall has crippled agricultural production, devastated livestock herds, and eroded the resilience of local communities.

WFP's Life-Saving Assistance and Impact

Despite these daunting challenges, WFP has delivered significant assistance during the first quarter of 2025:

Over three million people received food and nutrition support.

Displaced and food-insecure households received 80 percent food rations, while up to one million refugees received 60 percent rations.

740,000 children and pregnant or breastfeeding women were treated for malnutrition.

50,000 families benefited from fresh food vouchers.

WFP’s school feeding program reached 470,000 children monthly, including 70,000 refugee children, prioritizing the most conflict-affected and food-insecure districts in the north.

In addition to food aid, WFP has implemented livelihood protection measures in the Oromia, Somali, and Southern regions. These include early warning systems, cash transfers, and resilience-building programs, aiming to assist over 200,000 people in preparing for and mitigating the effects of climate-related disasters.

Access and Security: Operational Challenges in Amhara

WFP’s operations are facing major disruptions in the Amhara region, where ongoing violence and civil unrest threaten to halt aid delivery to more than 500,000 people. Escalating security threats, including vehicle hijackings, thefts, and staff safety risks, are jeopardizing humanitarian access and the continuity of life-saving interventions in affected areas.

Dire Funding Shortfalls Threaten to Halt Assistance

The WFP is currently staring at a massive funding gap of US$222 million for its operations in Ethiopia between April and September 2025. Without immediate financial support:

3.6 million people will be cut off from food and nutrition aid in the coming weeks.

650,000 women and children will lose access to malnutrition treatment starting in May.

Food and cash assistance for up to one million refugees will be suspended by June, even as more displaced populations are expected to arrive from neighboring countries.

Although WFP has received support from donor governments and individuals, the scale and urgency of Ethiopia’s humanitarian crisis require accelerated and sustained international assistance. Without it, millions risk falling deeper into hunger, malnutrition, and desperation.

A Call to Action

WFP is urging the global community to act decisively to prevent the worsening of one of the world's most complex and devastating humanitarian crises. As Ethiopia’s vulnerable populations struggle to survive amid ongoing conflict and climate shocks, the need for immediate funding and unimpeded access to deliver aid has never been greater.

Every delay in response will cost lives. The international community must respond with compassion, urgency, and commitment to prevent famine and support Ethiopia in stabilizing and rebuilding its communities.