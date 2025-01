Navigational Interference: Ryanair Flight Diverted Amid GPS Jamming Concerns

A Ryanair aircraft from London's Luton airport to Vilnius was rerouted to Warsaw due to GPS signal disruption, according to Lithuania's air navigation authority. The plane lowered to 850 feet near Vilnius before changing course to Warsaw, 400 km away.

Lithuania's Defence Minister Dovile Sakaliene announced an investigation, as pilots reported 800 GPS interference cases in Vilnius recently. This follows Finland and Estonia's previous accusations of Russian involvement in GPS jamming.

While modern airliners can navigate despite GPS issues, this interference has sparked concern. Lithuania is examining the situation, continuing a pattern of regional disturbances that have disrupted aviation operations last year.

