EKA Mobility Electrifies Transport with New Electric Fleet

In a significant move towards sustainable transportation, EKA Mobility launched two new electric vehicles on Saturday: the EKA 55T electric truck and the EKA 6S public transport vehicle.

The EKA 55T, designed for heavy-duty tasks, boasts a range of 200 kilometers and can carry a payload of up to 43,000 kilograms. The truck is equipped with fast-charging capabilities, making it a viable option for businesses aiming to reduce their carbon footprint.

Sudhir Mehta, founder and Chairman of EKA Mobility, highlighted the company's dedication to innovation and eco-friendly solutions. He described the EKA 6S as a shared mobility solution designed to improve last-mile connectivity in urban areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)