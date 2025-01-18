EKA Mobility Electrifies Transport with New Electric Fleet
EKA Mobility unveiled its latest electric vehicles, the EKA 55T truck and EKA 6S public transport vehicle, expanding its commitment to eco-friendly and cost-effective transportation solutions. The EKA 55T offers a notable 200 km range and 43,000 kg payload, while the EKA 6S enhances urban connectivity.
In a significant move towards sustainable transportation, EKA Mobility launched two new electric vehicles on Saturday: the EKA 55T electric truck and the EKA 6S public transport vehicle.
The EKA 55T, designed for heavy-duty tasks, boasts a range of 200 kilometers and can carry a payload of up to 43,000 kilograms. The truck is equipped with fast-charging capabilities, making it a viable option for businesses aiming to reduce their carbon footprint.
Sudhir Mehta, founder and Chairman of EKA Mobility, highlighted the company's dedication to innovation and eco-friendly solutions. He described the EKA 6S as a shared mobility solution designed to improve last-mile connectivity in urban areas.
