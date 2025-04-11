Parliamentary Committee Explores Agrivoltaic Innovation at Sunmaster Plant in Delhi

The Parliamentary Committee on Estimates, led by Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal, Member of Parliament (MP), embarked on a significant field visit to the Sunmaster Agrivoltaics Plant in Issapur, Najafgarh, Delhi. The visit was organized by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare (MoA&FW). Its primary objective was to review the implementation of two crucial initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable agriculture and renewable energy: the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) and the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.

Agrivoltaics, a groundbreaking technology, integrates solar energy generation with agricultural practices, allowing land to be used for both solar panels and crop cultivation. This dual-use system not only optimizes land productivity but also provides farmers with an additional source of income, addressing the dual challenges of rising energy demand and agricultural sustainability. The technology is in line with the Government of India’s mission to make rural India more energy-efficient, economically viable, and environmentally sustainable.

A Groundbreaking Approach to Sustainable Agriculture and Energy

The delegation was warmly welcomed by Shri Sudeep Jain, Additional Secretary at MNRE, who delivered an in-depth briefing on the key objectives and outcomes of PM-KUSUM. This scheme is designed to promote clean, green energy solutions for the agriculture sector, which is often heavily reliant on conventional, inefficient energy sources. PM-KUSUM aims to offer a lifeline to farmers by increasing access to renewable energy for irrigation pumps, thereby reducing their dependency on grid power and diesel generators. The scheme's broader goals include enhancing farmers' energy security, reducing carbon footprints, and improving overall productivity and efficiency within the agricultural sector.

Mr. Jain highlighted that agrivoltaics, as a form of solar energy, presents a significant opportunity to double the benefit for farmers by both generating clean energy and preserving the soil for crop production. He emphasized the transformative potential of agrivoltaic systems in providing affordable, off-grid solutions for energy generation in rural areas. The sun’s power can be harnessed without the need to sacrifice fertile land for agricultural purposes, making this an ideal solution for rural farmers.

A Comparative Analysis of Solar Systems

The session also included a detailed comparative analysis between traditional ground-mounted solar systems and the stilt-based agrivoltaic models. Ground-mounted solar panels, although effective in energy generation, often require large, uninterrupted tracts of land. In contrast, agrivoltaic models utilize stilt-based structures that allow crops to grow underneath, effectively combining solar energy production with agricultural activity. This approach not only saves land but also maximizes its potential, fostering a win-win situation for both energy and agriculture.

The agrivoltaic model is particularly advantageous in terms of cost-effectiveness and land-use efficiency. It addresses the challenge of land scarcity, which is a major concern in many rural areas. By using the land for dual purposes, this approach offers farmers a sustainable means of income diversification, enabling them to generate energy while continuing their agricultural activities.

Engaging with Farmers and Promoting Grassroots Involvement

One of the highlights of the visit was the Committee’s engagement with local farmers. Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal, along with other Committee members, had the opportunity to interact directly with the beneficiaries of agrivoltaic systems. These interactions provided a valuable perspective on how solar energy is being integrated into rural livelihoods and its profound impact on the daily lives of farmers. The discussions also focused on the operational challenges faced by farmers and the benefits they have observed in terms of energy savings, improved crop yield, and reduced costs for irrigation.

Additionally, Dr. Jaiswal and the other members participated in a tree plantation drive under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" initiative, a symbolic gesture of environmental responsibility and commitment to sustainability. The Members also took part in a tractor ride with farmers, fostering a deeper connection with the rural community and gaining firsthand insight into the challenges and triumphs of the agricultural sector.

Promoting Rural Development through Clean Energy

Dr. Jaiswal concluded the visit by commending the MNRE, MoA&FW, and all associated stakeholders for their collaborative efforts in promoting agrivoltaics as a viable solution for India’s agricultural sector. He lauded the initiative’s dual focus on energy generation and enhancing agricultural productivity. Dr. Jaiswal acknowledged the remarkable potential of agrivoltaics to bring together the twin goals of energy security and sustainable farming practices, both critical to India’s future.

In his final remarks, Dr. Jaiswal recommended further studies to explore the scalability of agrivoltaics and its potential to be rolled out across the country. He emphasized that while the pilot projects have shown promising results, scaling them up could further empower farmers, particularly in remote and underserved regions. By continuing to innovate and invest in renewable energy and agriculture, India can secure a more sustainable, inclusive future for its rural population.

A Vision for the Future

The visit to the Sunmaster Agrivoltaics Plant underscored the Government of India’s commitment to fostering an integrated approach to rural development. By embracing clean energy solutions such as agrivoltaics, the country is not only tackling the pressing issues of climate change but also ensuring that rural communities have the tools to thrive economically. The PM-KUSUM and PM Surya Ghar schemes, along with agrivoltaic technology, provide a pathway toward a greener, more self-sufficient India, where agriculture and renewable energy work hand-in-hand to secure a prosperous future for farmers and rural communities across the nation.

Through initiatives like these, India is paving the way for a sustainable and inclusive growth model that places energy and agriculture at the forefront of its rural development strategy.