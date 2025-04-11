Left Menu

Expert Dojo to Inject $45 Million into Indian Startups: Building a Global Innovation Corridor

Expert Dojo, a venture capital firm from the US, will invest $45 million in Indian startups over 3-4 years. The firm, launching a $100 million global fund, will focus on globally scalable startups. Opening an office in Bengaluru, it aims to foster international collaboration and support founders.

Updated: 11-04-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 16:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a substantial boost to India's entrepreneurial scene, US-based venture capital firm Expert Dojo has announced plans to invest $45 million in Indian startups over the next 3-4 years. The news was unveiled at the Expert Dojo Investors Conclave 2025 in Bengaluru, coinciding with the launch of its $100 million global fund.

The initiative will see the firm deploy $15 million in its first year into 20-25 early-stage startups across various sectors such as fintech, B2B, SaaS, and AI. Notably, the firm's sector-agnostic fund will emphasize startups with potential for global expansion. Investment amounts will range from $50,000 to $1 million, coupled with access to Expert Dojo's international mentorship and go-to-market networks.

Further strengthening its commitment, Expert Dojo has inaugurated an India office in Bengaluru, designed as a nexus for deal-making, founder support, and ecosystem collaboration. The firm, which has backed over 300 startups since 2018, aims to bridge gaps in cross-border capital access and foster an innovation corridor between India and the USA.

