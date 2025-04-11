Expert Dojo to Inject $45 Million into Indian Startups: Building a Global Innovation Corridor
Expert Dojo, a venture capital firm from the US, will invest $45 million in Indian startups over 3-4 years. The firm, launching a $100 million global fund, will focus on globally scalable startups. Opening an office in Bengaluru, it aims to foster international collaboration and support founders.
- Country:
- India
In a substantial boost to India's entrepreneurial scene, US-based venture capital firm Expert Dojo has announced plans to invest $45 million in Indian startups over the next 3-4 years. The news was unveiled at the Expert Dojo Investors Conclave 2025 in Bengaluru, coinciding with the launch of its $100 million global fund.
The initiative will see the firm deploy $15 million in its first year into 20-25 early-stage startups across various sectors such as fintech, B2B, SaaS, and AI. Notably, the firm's sector-agnostic fund will emphasize startups with potential for global expansion. Investment amounts will range from $50,000 to $1 million, coupled with access to Expert Dojo's international mentorship and go-to-market networks.
Further strengthening its commitment, Expert Dojo has inaugurated an India office in Bengaluru, designed as a nexus for deal-making, founder support, and ecosystem collaboration. The firm, which has backed over 300 startups since 2018, aims to bridge gaps in cross-border capital access and foster an innovation corridor between India and the USA.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BRISKPE's Double Certification Boosts Indian Fintech Trust
New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks
BankersKlub Expands to Mumbai and Indore, Strengthening Fintech Advisory Services for Booming Markets
Pioneering Responsible Innovation: The India Fintech Foundation Initiative
AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors