Left Menu

Norway's Bold EV Leap: Leading the Charge Towards Zero Emissions by 2025

Norway is set to pioneer zero-emission vehicles, aiming for 100% electric or hydrogen-powered car sales by 2025. Although progressing rapidly, affordability gaps and reliance on large vehicles pose challenges. With strategic subsidies and policy support, Norway exemplifies the potential for a greener global transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Southampton | Updated: 18-01-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 13:42 IST
Norway's Bold EV Leap: Leading the Charge Towards Zero Emissions by 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Norway is on the verge of a monumental achievement, poised to become the first nation to exclusively sell zero-emission vehicles by 2025. This ambitious move marks a significant step towards phasing out fossil fuel-powered cars.

With 88.9% of new car sales in Norway already electric, the country is nearing its goal. However, achieving 100% requires addressing affordability issues, primarily by making smaller electric vehicles more accessible. Norway's comprehensive subsidies—funded partly by its oil and gas revenue—highlight the importance of financial incentives in this green transition.

The challenge extends beyond Norway. In regions like the UK, inadequate support and affordability gaps hinder progress. As electric vehicles remain costly, targeted strategies emphasizing smaller, affordable models are crucial to meeting emissions targets and fostering inclusive mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025