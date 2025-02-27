Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's housing market is set for slower growth than previously anticipated, according to a Reuters survey of property analysts. Limited support from recent interest rate cuts is expected to keep home prices from escalating sharply this year. The Reserve Bank of Australia has slashed its cash rate by 25 basis points to 4.10% in February, its first reduction in four years, but analysts suggest these measures won't alleviate core affordability issues.

The February poll, conducted among 16 real estate analysts, forecasts a 3.7% rise in house prices for 2024, down from previous projections. This follows an 8.0% increase in 2023 and a 5.0% rise the year before. A continued scarcity of new homes, coupled with elevated price-to-income ratios, is likely to prevent aspiring first-time homeowners from entering the market.

With housing affordability and supply anticipated as pivotal topics in Australia's forthcoming election, both major political parties are addressing voter concerns about skyrocketing property prices and rental shortages. Despite some analysts predicting improved conditions for first-time buyers, the persistent gap between property prices and purchasing capacity remains problematic.

