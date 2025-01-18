Tata Motors Unveils Over 50 Next-Gen Vehicles at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Tata Motors has made a significant mark at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, unveiling over 50 next-generation vehicles, as confirmed by N Chandrasekaran, Executive Chairman of Tata Sons and Chairman of Tata Motors in a company release.

The automaker, leading the exhibit with its extensive collection, aims to transform personal and commercial transportation sectors by showcasing its vision for next-gen mobility. The range includes compact cars, SUVs, mini trucks, and heavy-duty carriers, each featuring innovative, green mobility technologies designed to enhance safety and performance while refining the customer experience.

Tata Motors has been integral to the evolution of mobility over the past eight decades, pioneering advancements in safety, sustainability, and design, said Chandrasekaran. At the expo, Tata Motors highlights 20 high-tech solutions to boost safety, efficiency, and customer experience, along with 18 immersive experiences to engage visitors, demonstrating the company's forward-thinking approach to automotive innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)