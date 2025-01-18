Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1: New Timetable Unveiled

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has announced that a new timetable for Navi Mumbai's metro rail line number one, from Belapur to Pendhar, will be implemented from January 20. This update is set to enhance travel convenience by offering metro services every 10 minutes during peak hours.

According to the revised schedule, metro services will commence at 6 AM from both Belapur and Pendhar stations. The final departure from Belapur is planned for 10 PM, while the last train from Pendhar will leave at 9:45 PM. During peak commuting periods, which include 7:30 AM to 10 AM and 5:30 PM to 8 PM from Belapur, and 7 AM to 9:30 AM and 5 PM to 7:30 PM from Pendhar, train frequency will be increased to every 10 minutes.

The metro line began operations on November 17, 2023, and crucially links areas such as the Central Business District (CBD) Belapur, the Taloja Industrial Zone, and CIDCO's residential complexes, providing vital connectivity across Navi Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)