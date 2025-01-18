HCLTech Marks 25 Years Since IPO with Grand Celebration at NSE

HCLTech celebrated the 25th anniversary of its Initial Public Offering with a bell-ringing ceremony at Mumbai's National Stock Exchange (NSE). Attended by distinguished guests including Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO of NSE, and C Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director of HCLTech, the event highlighted the company's journey and achievements over the years.

Having gone public on January 11, 2000, HCLTech has grown into one of India's prominent IT service firms. An original investment of Rs 58,000 in the company's IPO has ballooned to approximately Rs 32,00,000 in value today, excluding dividends, evidencing the company's robust financial growth. Over the 25 years, an investor would have also earned Rs 450,000 in dividends.

Data reveals that HCLTech has achieved over 1,300% returns for shareholders, with a cumulative share price rise of 200% since the advent of Covid. The company's revenue soared from USD 166 million in 1999 to USD 13.8 billion in 2024, maintaining a 19% CAGR. HCLTech has not only grown financially but also expanded its workforce from less than 3,000 employees in 2000 to over 220,000 globally, spanning 60 countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)