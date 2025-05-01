Left Menu

A Call for Inclusive Agricultural Development at G20

During the G20 Agriculture Working Group meeting, South African Minister John Steenhuisen emphasized that agricultural benefits are unequally distributed globally. He urged for inclusive policy-making and accountability. With rising challenges, he highlighted opportunities for transformation, stressing the importance of inclusive market participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 01-05-2025 00:44 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 00:44 IST
A Call for Inclusive Agricultural Development at G20
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

At the G20 Agriculture Working Group meeting in Durban, South Africa's Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, delivered a stark message about the inequities in global agricultural development.

Steenhuisen's address highlighted the unequal distribution of benefits, stressing the need for policies designed with those most affected. He emphasized that the value of such global forums lies in their implementation, accountability, and the partnerships they foster.

Calling the time urgent yet opportunistic, Steenhuisen pointed to the threats of food insecurity and climate change while advocating for inclusive market participation to empower small-scale farmers and marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025