A Call for Inclusive Agricultural Development at G20

At the G20 Agriculture Working Group meeting in Durban, South Africa's Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, delivered a stark message about the inequities in global agricultural development.

Steenhuisen's address highlighted the unequal distribution of benefits, stressing the need for policies designed with those most affected. He emphasized that the value of such global forums lies in their implementation, accountability, and the partnerships they foster.

Calling the time urgent yet opportunistic, Steenhuisen pointed to the threats of food insecurity and climate change while advocating for inclusive market participation to empower small-scale farmers and marginalized communities.

