Escalating Tensions: India and Pakistan Airspace Conflicts

In an unfolding diplomatic conflict, India shut its airspace to Pakistani airlines starting April 30, in retaliation to its neighbor's previous ban. This decision follows a tragic attack in Kashmir involving the death of 26 tourists, with India accusing Pakistani nationals of the assault.

Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, in a conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, dismissed India's accusations linking Pakistan to the incident. He urged for a neutral investigation and called upon the U.S. to encourage India to handle the matter with responsibility.

The ongoing bans severely impact trade and air travel between both nations. Pakistan International Airlines is rerouting flights to avoid Indian airspace. Meanwhile, allegations of impending military action add to rising tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors, who have each taken measures, such as suspending the Indus Water Treaty, that deepen the diplomatic rift.

(With inputs from agencies.)