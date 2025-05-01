Rajasthan CM Cracks Down on Illegal Immigrants and Energizes Rural Electrification

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has mandated the state police to launch a vigorous campaign to identify and deport illegally residing Bangladeshi nationals. This move comes as the CM holds a series of meetings with senior state officials to address the illegal immigration issue.

Sharma has also set ambitious goals for the state's electricity supply, aiming to provide consistent day-time power to farmers and the industrial sector by 2027. Plans include bolstering the power generation, transmission, and distribution framework. The Chief Minister emphasized the need for innovative power generation to meet future demands.

In discussions with the Asian Development Bank, Sharma explored potential investments for upgrading Rajasthan's road network and infrastructure, highlighting the state's commitment to comprehensive development.

