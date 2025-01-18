Left Menu

Revolutionizing Smiles: Dr. Medha Pethe's Designer Glaminate

Dr. Medha Pethe introduces Designer Glaminate, a groundbreaking dental product, offering colorful and customized smiles for festivals and occasions. Renowned for her expertise in cosmetic and implant dentistry, Dr. Pethe aims to enhance oral aesthetics and health. Her innovation is gaining attention, promising a stylish smile for all.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-01-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 18:39 IST
Revolutionizing Smiles: Dr. Medha Pethe's Designer Glaminate
Dr. Medha Pethe's "Glaminate" for designer smile. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move expected to revolutionize dental aesthetics, Dr. Medha Pethe has introduced the Designer Glaminate, a novel product that brings color and customization to dental care. The product encourages individuals to break away from the traditional white teeth and embrace vibrant, designer smiles for festive occasions like Holi, Diwali, and Navratri.

An acclaimed cosmetic dentist and implantologist, Dr. Pethe boasts over two decades of significant contributions to the field, including her pioneering work in navigation implant dentistry. Her Mumbai-based practice, established in 2001, reflects her commitment to integrating modern techniques with established procedures. Dr. Pethe believes the Designer Glaminate will shift the reasons for dental visits from just addressing ailments to maintaining glamourous, healthy teeth.

With a prestigious academic background that includes training at New York University and her role as a Fellow of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists, Dr. Pethe is recognized as a leading figure in smile makeovers in India. She has received multiple accolades, including the Famdent Excellence Implant Dentistry Award. Her latest product promises to engage the youth, offering more than just aesthetic enhancement—it's a statement of personal and dental health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025