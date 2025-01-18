Revolutionizing Smiles: Dr. Medha Pethe's Designer Glaminate

In a move expected to revolutionize dental aesthetics, Dr. Medha Pethe has introduced the Designer Glaminate, a novel product that brings color and customization to dental care. The product encourages individuals to break away from the traditional white teeth and embrace vibrant, designer smiles for festive occasions like Holi, Diwali, and Navratri.

An acclaimed cosmetic dentist and implantologist, Dr. Pethe boasts over two decades of significant contributions to the field, including her pioneering work in navigation implant dentistry. Her Mumbai-based practice, established in 2001, reflects her commitment to integrating modern techniques with established procedures. Dr. Pethe believes the Designer Glaminate will shift the reasons for dental visits from just addressing ailments to maintaining glamourous, healthy teeth.

With a prestigious academic background that includes training at New York University and her role as a Fellow of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists, Dr. Pethe is recognized as a leading figure in smile makeovers in India. She has received multiple accolades, including the Famdent Excellence Implant Dentistry Award. Her latest product promises to engage the youth, offering more than just aesthetic enhancement—it's a statement of personal and dental health.

