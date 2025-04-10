Unveiling the Oral Health-Pain Connection: New Insights from Women's Health Study

A recent study spearheaded by researchers from the University of Sydney reveals a substantial connection between poor oral health and chronic pain conditions, including migraines and fibromyalgia, particularly in women. The study employed genomics to explore the oral microbiome of 160 women in New Zealand and discovered specific bacteria associated with these chronic pain conditions.

The presence of lipopolysaccharides, a toxin found in the cell walls of certain mouth bacteria, impacts immune responses and is linked to pro-inflammatory cytokines associated with fibromyalgia. This research, published in Frontiers in Pain Research, suggests a potential link between the oral microbiome and the nervous system, emphasizing the importance of oral health in managing pain.

Leading the study, Associate Professor Joanna Harnett and first author Sharon Erdrich highlighted that these findings could play a crucial role in recognition and management of fibromyalgia. Patients with the poorest oral health reported more significant pain levels, making oral health a vital factor in treating chronic pain disorders.

