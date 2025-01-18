Left Menu

Navigating the Future: Maritime India Conference Seeks Global Collaboration

The Maritime India Conference will bring together 7,500 stakeholders from 11 countries, including the US, UAE, and Singapore, to explore business opportunities in India's ports and shipping sector. The event will address themes like smart technologies, sustainable practices, and decarbonisation in line with India's maritime vision.

The Maritime India Conference, set to commence on January 22 in Mumbai, is poised to become a landmark event for the global maritime community. With 7,500 stakeholders from 11 countries including the US, UAE, Singapore, and Norway slated to attend, the conference aims to explore business opportunities within India's burgeoning ports and shipping sector.

Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways, will deliver the keynote address at the event, organized by FICCI. The three-day summit promises rigorous discussions on six strategic themes critical to India's maritime future, emphasizing smart technologies, sustainable practices, and decarbonisation initiatives.

Key topics on the agenda include maritime logistics, the growing cruise industry, and innovations in shipbuilding and repair. The conference will also feature talks on regulatory reforms and sector priorities, underscoring India's maritime infrastructure vision for 2047 and alignment with the Maritime India Vision 2030, which supports over 300 transformation initiatives.

