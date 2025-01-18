Man Industries India to Raise Rs 300 Crore, Appoints New CFO

Man Industries India has announced a significant financial move, seeking to raise Rs 300 crore through a mix of equity shares and other financial instruments. The plan was put forward in a board meeting on Saturday.

Alongside this capital-raising strategy, the company has named Sandeep Kumar as its new Chief Financial Officer. Kumar, who will assume his role on January 18, 2025, brings extensive experience from his previous positions at Welspun Global Brands Limited and Raymond Group.

Man Industries is renowned for its expertise in manufacturing LSAW and spirally welded pipes, underscoring its robust position in the pipe manufacturing industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)