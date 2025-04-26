Hyderabad Resolution: A Global Call for Justice at Bharat Summit 2025
The Bharat Summit 2025 concluded with the adoption of the Hyderabad Resolution, emphasizing global justice. It condemned terrorism, discussed media manipulation, and highlighted inequalities affecting the Global South. The resolution called for democratizing international institutions, rejecting corporate monopolies, and addressing historical injustices to create a fair and inclusive world order.
The Bharat Summit 2025, a significant global conclave, concluded with the adoption of the 44-point 'Hyderabad Resolution: Delivering Global Justice.' This resolution reaffirms a commitment to freedom, equality, justice, and solidarity, and it strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms, including support from nations.
Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, delivered the keynote address on the final day of the summit, highlighting concerns about the manipulation of social and traditional media, intrusive surveillance against activists, and the undermining of the rule of law.
The resolution insists on reshaping the world order to be more equitable and inclusive, particularly for the Global South. It calls for reforms in political and financial structures, rejecting unchecked corporate monopolies and advocating for democratization of multilateral institutions such as the UN Security Council.
