Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Reaches New Milestone with Steel Bridge Launch

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project marked a significant achievement with the successful launch of a 100-meter span steel bridge over NH-48 near Nadiad, Gujarat. The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) announced this milestone on Friday, emphasizing the bridge's creation under the 'Make in India' initiative.

NH-48, a six-lane highway, saw its first bridge span launched across three lanes with a meticulously planned slide of approximately 200 meters, ensuring minimal disruption. The 1414 metric ton structure stands 14.6 meters high and 14.3 meters wide, and is designed for a 100-year lifespan.

Constructed with 57,200 Tor-Shear Type High Strength bolts and advanced painting and bearing systems, the steel bridge was assembled on temporary trestles and moved with semi-automatic jacks. NHSRCL plans 28 such bridges along the corridor, with seven already completed in Gujarat.

