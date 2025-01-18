Left Menu

Revolutionizing Green Transit: Electric Dreams at Bharat Mobility Auto Expo 2025

JBM Electric Vehicles and Olectra Greentech showcased their latest electric bus innovations at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in Delhi. Both companies unveiled new models, underscoring their commitment to sustainable mobility solutions and setting ambitious goals for widespread adoption across India and globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 19:51 IST
JBM Electric Vehicles, Olectra Greentech showcase electric buses at Bharat Mobility Auto Expo (Images: EV bus makers). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharat Mobility Auto Expo 2025 in the national capital served as a stage for the unveiling of pioneering electric buses, presented by JBM Electric Vehicles and Olectra Greentech. JBM Electric Vehicles introduced four groundbreaking models, including the luxury coach 'Galaxy' and India's first 9-meter electric tarmac coach 'eSkyLife'.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, officiated the unveiling ceremony. JBM Vice Chairman, Nishant Arya, emphasized the company's vision of crafting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions aimed at enhancing life quality. JBM aims to bridge diverse mobility needs, offering everything from luxurious inter-city travel solutions to healthcare transport services.

Similarly, Olectra Greentech showcased its latest advancements, including the Blade Battery Platform. With a fleet of over 2,200 electric vehicles, Olectra is a frontrunner in redefining public transport in India. Chairman KV Pradeep highlighted Olectra's journey from modest beginnings to securing the world's largest electric bus order from MSRTC, Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

