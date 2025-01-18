Revolutionizing Green Transit: Electric Dreams at Bharat Mobility Auto Expo 2025

The Bharat Mobility Auto Expo 2025 in the national capital served as a stage for the unveiling of pioneering electric buses, presented by JBM Electric Vehicles and Olectra Greentech. JBM Electric Vehicles introduced four groundbreaking models, including the luxury coach 'Galaxy' and India's first 9-meter electric tarmac coach 'eSkyLife'.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, officiated the unveiling ceremony. JBM Vice Chairman, Nishant Arya, emphasized the company's vision of crafting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions aimed at enhancing life quality. JBM aims to bridge diverse mobility needs, offering everything from luxurious inter-city travel solutions to healthcare transport services.

Similarly, Olectra Greentech showcased its latest advancements, including the Blade Battery Platform. With a fleet of over 2,200 electric vehicles, Olectra is a frontrunner in redefining public transport in India. Chairman KV Pradeep highlighted Olectra's journey from modest beginnings to securing the world's largest electric bus order from MSRTC, Maharashtra.

