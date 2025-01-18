Left Menu

Innovative Measures to Curb Road Accidents: The Rise of Motorbike Ambulances

The International Road Federation has urged Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to deploy motorbike ambulances on highways to tackle fatal road accidents. At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, innovative solutions like smart signals and driver monitoring systems were showcased, aligning with India's commitment to halve road accidents by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 20:05 IST
  • India

The International Road Federation (IRF) has proposed to India's Transport Minister, Nitin Gadkari, the deployment of motorbike ambulances at critical accident-prone zones along highways and expressways. This innovative measure aims to curb the high number of fatal road accidents in India.

During his visit to the IRF pavilion at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Minister Gadkari was introduced to the Motolance, a compact ambulance on two wheels. Other cutting-edge products at the expo included smart signals, driver monitoring systems, trauma care solutions, and smart wearable helmets.

India contributes to over 11 percent of global road accident fatalities. The country is committed to the UN's goal of reducing road accidents by 50 percent by 2030, with a focus on the 4 E's of road safety: engineering of roads and vehicles, enforcement, education, and emergency care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

