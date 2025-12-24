Left Menu

US Blocks European Activists Amid Censorship Controversy

The US State Department has barred five Europeans, including NGO leaders, accusing them of pressuring tech companies to suppress American viewpoints. This action is part of a broader move against foreign influence in online speech, with visa policies targeting those involved in censorship efforts against the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-12-2025 06:45 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 06:45 IST
US Blocks European Activists Amid Censorship Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The US State Department announced Tuesday a travel ban on five Europeans, accusing them of orchestrating efforts that pressured US tech firms to censor American viewpoints. This development was disclosed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who described the individuals and affiliated organisations as 'radical' and 'weaponised' against free speech.

Sarah Rogers, under secretary of state for public diplomacy, identified the five on social media. They include digital activists and a former EU commissioner previously at odds with Elon Musk over online content featuring Donald Trump. Rogers claims their actions align with foreign censorship campaigns harmful to US interests.

This move signals a shift in the Trump administration's policy, using immigration law to counter foreign influence over digital platforms instead of relying on regulations or sanctions, further complicating diplomatic relations with European nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025