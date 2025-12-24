US Blocks European Activists Amid Censorship Controversy

The US State Department announced Tuesday a travel ban on five Europeans, accusing them of orchestrating efforts that pressured US tech firms to censor American viewpoints. This development was disclosed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who described the individuals and affiliated organisations as 'radical' and 'weaponised' against free speech.

Sarah Rogers, under secretary of state for public diplomacy, identified the five on social media. They include digital activists and a former EU commissioner previously at odds with Elon Musk over online content featuring Donald Trump. Rogers claims their actions align with foreign censorship campaigns harmful to US interests.

This move signals a shift in the Trump administration's policy, using immigration law to counter foreign influence over digital platforms instead of relying on regulations or sanctions, further complicating diplomatic relations with European nations.

