Suspended Legacies: Gymnastics Coaches Face Misconduct Allegations

The U.S. Center for SafeSport has suspended gymnastics coaches Al Fong and Armine Barutyan for misconduct. Their coaching legacy spans decades, with ties to the Great American Gymnastics Express. They plan to challenge the decision, emphasizing the lack of eyewitness testimony. This reflects SafeSport's increasing reports of abuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 06:36 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 06:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, the U.S. Center for SafeSport suspended noted gymnastics coaches Al Fong and Armine Barutyan on grounds of physical and emotional misconduct. The decision, cataloged in SafeSport's disciplinary database, marks a pivotal moment for the coaching duo behind Great American Gymnastics Express (GAGE), a prominent gym in Missouri renowned for producing Olympic champions.

The organization has embroiled the esteemed coaches, whose careers parallel the history of U.S. gymnastics success, in controversy. While Armine Barutyan will serve a one-year suspension, Al Fong faces suspension until 2030, sparking debate over the fairness of the judicial process and the absence of eyewitness testimonies.

GAGE has announced its intent to dispute the ruling, questioning the evidence and arbitration procedures. Meanwhile, SafeSport's program has been addressing the stark rise in abuse complaints, highlighting its mission to foster safer sports environments. This incident adds another layer to the broader narrative of accountability across U.S. sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

