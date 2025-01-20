Left Menu

India-Uzbekistan Boost Ties for Strategic Economic Growth

The World Trade Center in Mumbai hosted H.E. Sardar Rustambaev, Uzbekistan's Ambassador to India, to explore enhanced economic collaboration between the two countries. Discussions focused on expanding partnerships in sectors like technology and manufacturing, with Uzbekistan offering significant incentives for investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-01-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 12:00 IST
Uzbekistan Offers Land, Tax Benefits And Cheap Power To Indian Companies. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The World Trade Center in Mumbai welcomed H.E. Sardar Rustambaev, the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to India, in a significant meeting aimed at strengthening bilateral economic cooperation. Discussions centered around expanding partnerships across quantum technologies, semiconductors, and electronics.

Ambassador Rustambaev highlighted Uzbekistan's strategic partnership with India, noting the three-fold increase in weekly flights as evidence of growing ties. He emphasized Uzbekistan's emerging role as a central industrial hub in the CIS region, inviting Indian companies to leverage its attractive investment landscape.

With preferential trade access to Europe and agreements with the USA, Uzbekistan offers numerous opportunities in its 24 industrial economic zones. The announcement encouraged Indian enterprises, especially in manufacturing and IT, to explore these promising sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

