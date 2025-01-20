Left Menu

Inferno on Agra-Lucknow Expressway: Bus Fire Sparks Panic

A bus carrying 50 people caught fire on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway due to a short circuit. Luckily, all passengers were evacuated safely. The driver noticed smoke, stopped the bus, and prompted an evacuation. Traffic was temporarily disrupted, but the fire was contained by police and firefighters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Unnao | Updated: 20-01-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 12:09 IST
Inferno on Agra-Lucknow Expressway: Bus Fire Sparks Panic
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A bus carrying 50 passengers erupted in flames on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Gaharpurwa village, officials confirmed Monday.

According to Circle Officer Arvind Kumar, the fire ignited around 9 p.m. on Sunday, likely from a short circuit, as the bus traveled from Raebareli to Sri Ganganagar. The driver noticed smoke emerging from the engine, stopped the vehicle, and urged passengers to disembark.

Subsequently, the bus was enveloped by a massive blaze. Prompt intervention from police and fire brigade personnel prevented any casualties, although traffic experienced a brief disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

