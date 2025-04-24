Left Menu

UK and US Poised for Trade Breakthrough Amid Tariff Tensions

British finance minister Rachel Reeves expressed confidence about negotiating a trade deal with the U.S. to alleviate the impact of Trump's tariffs. Reeves highlighted the strong UK-US relationship and the countries' shared concerns over China's trade practices. Concessions on food standards are off the table.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:58 IST
UK and US Poised for Trade Breakthrough Amid Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British finance minister Rachel Reeves voiced optimism on Thursday regarding a trade deal between Britain and the U.S. aimed at easing the strain of President Donald Trump's import tariffs. This statement comes ahead of her scheduled meeting with her U.S. counterpart.

Reeves conveyed to Newsmax that while the UK does not always align with U.S. policy, the strong bilateral relationship could pave the way for reducing trade barriers. She emphasized the strength of the UK-US ties in defense, security, and economic prosperity.

During her visit to Washington for IMF and World Bank meetings, Reeves planned talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. She reassured there was no urgency to finalize a deal and maintained Britain's stance against compromising on food standards, while also acknowledging U.S. concerns about China's trade surpluses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

