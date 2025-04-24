Left Menu

Kashmiri Pandit Employees Rally for Security Amid Valley Unrest

Kashmiri Pandit employees held a peaceful protest to condemn the Pahalgam attack and demand greater security from the government. They expressed concerns over minority safety, citing recent disturbances in the valley. The community plans to discuss these issues with local administrative authorities.

Updated: 24-04-2025 18:01 IST
Kashmiri Pandit employees, concerned over their safety following the Pahalgam attack, gathered for a silent sit-in on Thursday. The protest aimed to denounce the killings and demand increased security measures from the government.

The employees, under the Prime Minister's employment package, emphasized the threat they face as minorities in the valley, especially after a peaceful period was shattered by the Pahalgam massacre. They stressed the urgent need for protection, reflecting on how unsafe the region feels for residents and tourists alike.

The group plans to present their safety concerns to Srinagar's deputy and divisional commissioners, hoping to secure more robust security measures. "We need the government to act on our safety concerns," expressed Vikas Handoo, one of the protesters.

