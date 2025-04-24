Kashmiri Pandit Employees Rally for Security Amid Valley Unrest

Kashmiri Pandit employees, concerned over their safety following the Pahalgam attack, gathered for a silent sit-in on Thursday. The protest aimed to denounce the killings and demand increased security measures from the government.

The employees, under the Prime Minister's employment package, emphasized the threat they face as minorities in the valley, especially after a peaceful period was shattered by the Pahalgam massacre. They stressed the urgent need for protection, reflecting on how unsafe the region feels for residents and tourists alike.

The group plans to present their safety concerns to Srinagar's deputy and divisional commissioners, hoping to secure more robust security measures. "We need the government to act on our safety concerns," expressed Vikas Handoo, one of the protesters.

(With inputs from agencies.)