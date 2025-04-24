Tragic Stabbing Incident at French High School
A high school stabbing in Nantes, France, resulted in the death of one student and injury of three others. Authorities stated there is no terrorist link. A 15-year-old student suspect was detained by teachers before police intervention.
Tragedy struck a high school in Nantes, western France, as a student was fatally stabbed and three others injured on Wednesday, according to police reports.
Police confirmed that there is currently no suspicion of terrorist motives involved in the incident.
The suspect, a 15-year-old student, was successfully subdued by teachers before law enforcement arrived, ensuring no further harm.
