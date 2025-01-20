Africa Energy Summit to Mobilize Action for Universal Electricity Access by 2030

In a transformative effort to tackle Africa’s energy crisis, the World Bank Group and the African Development Bank Group are set to host the Africa Energy Summit in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on January 27-28, 2025. The event will focus on advancing Mission 300, an ambitious initiative to provide electricity access to 300 million Africans by 2030, while accelerating the continent’s shift to clean energy.

The summit will bring together 13 African Heads of State, international development organizations, philanthropies, and private sector leaders. The event aims to drive action on sustainable energy solutions, targeting the nearly 600 million Africans who currently live without electricity.

“This is more than an energy program—it’s a movement to empower Africa’s growth and improve millions of lives,” said Franz Drees-Gross, World Bank Director of Infrastructure for West Africa.

Wale Shonibare, African Development Bank’s Director for Energy Financial Solutions, added: “The Summit will unveil strategies to boost domestic resource mobilization and expand cross-border trade, critical to mitigating risks and attracting investments.”

Unveiling Game-Changing Initiatives

Key highlights of the Summit include:

Dar es Salaam Energy Declaration: African governments will commit to accelerating energy access, promoting renewables, and fostering private investment.

Reform Pledges from 13 Pilot Countries: Countries such as Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, and the Democratic Republic of Congo will commit to reforms in low-cost power generation, regional energy integration, and utility strengthening.

Funding Announcements: The Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) and The Rockefeller Foundation have pledged an initial $10 million for a technical assistance facility, while new investment vehicles will be unveiled by institutions like the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

Holistic Strategy for Energy Access

Mission 300 integrates traditional grid expansion with off-grid solutions to ensure even remote communities gain electricity access. The strategy prioritizes sustainable financing, tackling challenges like currency mismatches in project funding.

“The 2030 target is ambitious but achievable. The focus is on delivering actual connections, not just plans,” emphasized Daniel Schroth, African Development Bank’s Director for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency.

Expected Outcomes and Participation

Over 1,000 participants are anticipated, representing a broad spectrum of stakeholders. The Summit aims to:

Strengthen regional energy integration and power markets under the African Single Electricity Market framework.

Establish an alliance of energy sector stakeholders to fast-track investments.

Showcase success stories to inspire scalable solutions.

Accelerating Africa’s Energy Transition

The Summit marks a critical milestone in Africa’s journey toward universal energy access, aligning with global sustainability goals. It represents a unified effort to create a brighter, more sustainable future for the continent.

“Africa’s energy challenges are immense, but with this Summit, we’re uniting expertise, resources, and commitment to bring real change,” said Sarvesh Suri, IFC Director for Infrastructure in Africa.

The Africa Energy Summit promises to redefine the continent’s energy landscape, propelling it toward a future where electricity powers economic growth, education, healthcare, and innovation.