MRF Accelerates with 'Muscle in Motion' at Bharat Mobility 2025

MRF Ltd., the premier tyre manufacturer in India, unveiled its transformative theme, 'Muscle in Motion,' at the Bharat Mobility 2025 expo held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. This initiative reflects MRF's steadfast commitment to innovation, excellence, and its transformational impact on future mobility solutions across its diverse operative sectors.

Emphasizing its market leadership and engineering expertise, 'Muscle in Motion' is a testament to MRF's dedication to advancing mobility technologies. With a record turnover and notable global ranking improvement, MRF continues to pioneer in tyre technology, showcasing innovations designed for enhanced vehicle performance and sustainability.

MRF's wide-ranging product innovations, including tyres for Go-karts to Aircraft, are complemented by its leadership in global motorsports and electric vehicle advancements. At Bharat Mobility 2025, visitors can explore MRF's cutting-edge solutions, highlighting its commitment to a sustainable transportation future.

(With inputs from agencies.)