India Embarks on Groundbreaking Survey to Transform Edible Oil Consumption Patterns

India's agriculture ministry is conducting its first survey on edible oil consumption to guide the NMEO-Oilseeds mission. The survey, running until February 23, seeks to gather data on consumer habits, health awareness, and preferences to inform policy decisions and boost domestic production.

The Union agriculture ministry has launched an unprecedented survey to analyze edible oil consumption across India. This initiative aims to facilitate the National Mission on Edible Oils-Oilseeds (NMEO-Oilseeds), according to a senior government official.

Starting on January 9 and set to conclude by February 23, this 45-day survey addresses the lack of updated data on India's oil consumption trends, crucial for India's status as the world's largest edible oil consumer and importer. Officials emphasize the survey's role in policy decision-making, expecting results that will enrich the mission to boost domestic oilseed output.

Annual per capita consumption has surged past 20 kg in India, starkly above the 12 kg and 13 kg recommendations by the Indian Council of Medical Research and the World Health Organisation, respectively. Rising incomes, urbanization, and dietary shifts are attributed causes. The survey covers diverse factors from oil preferences to health awareness, examining consumer behavior and informing upcoming domestic production plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

