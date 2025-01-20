Royal Stag BoomBox: Fusing Bollywood's Heart with Hip-Hop's Beat

Seagram's Royal Stag BoomBox is back for its third edition, aiming to harmonize the timeless tunes of Bollywood with the pulsating energy of hip-hop. Launched by Mirchi, the festival previewed its upcoming season to the media in Mumbai on January 14, 2025. This event epitomizes Royal Stag's ethos of 'Living it Large', offering a modern take on traditional Indian music.

This year's festival is set to captivate large audiences in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Gurugram, and Guwahati, with performances by headline artists and engaging tech-focused experiences, like AR/VR installations. Attendees will enjoy a fusion of sounds that targets Generation Large - a youth segment that leads, rather than follows, trends. Previously, the first two editions drew approximately 100,000 attendees and over 200 million digital views.

Notably, this edition integrates gaming into its repertoire via a partnership with Ampverse DMI Pulse. Gaming influencers will battle it out in an exhilarating EAFC 24 showdown, promising intense gameplay and interactive crowd engagements. Alongside these live spectacles, the festival will produce exclusive in-studio sessions, delivering original singles that blend Bollywood and hip-hop elements, expanding the cultural confluence online.

(With inputs from agencies.)