Guadalajara's World Cup Dreams Clash with Violent Reality

The city of Guadalajara faces growing skepticism over its ability to host upcoming FIFA World Cup matches amid recent cartel violence. Local authorities assure safety, but residents, like restaurant owner Hugo Alejandro Pérez, express fears that the tournament's benefits won't address their community's pressing issues.

Updated: 25-02-2026 09:37 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 09:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Hugo Alejandro Pérez found himself in danger when gunfire and explosions erupted outside his home near the Mexican stadium slated to host FIFA World Cup games. As a restaurant owner in Guadalajara, he's skeptical about his city's ability to host such a prominent event, given ongoing cartel violence and inadequate infrastructure.

Despite the Mexican government and Jalisco officials ensuring safety for the World Cup, doubts persist. President Claudia Sheinbaum reassured that there is 'no risk' for fans, while the Jalisco Governor affirmed commitments from local FIFA officials. However, recent cartel violence following the death of a notorious cartel leader raises concerns.

Residents like Pérez believe that hosting the World Cup under current conditions is unwise. Many fear that the tournament's economic benefits won't reach their communities. As tensions simmer, tourists caught in the crossfire voice their concerns, while life in Guadalajara slowly returns to normal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

