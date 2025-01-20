India Pavilion to be inaugurated at World Economic Forum in Davos; eight states pitch for investment

The India Pavilion at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos will be inaugurated on Monday. Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, will lead the inauguration ceremony.

The pavilion, which showcases India's economic potential, is set to feature pavilions from eight Indian states this year, each seeking investment opportunities and fostering international collaborations. Among the states on display are Kerala, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and West Bengal.

The delegation from these states, alongside the Indian government representatives, will work to strengthen trade and investment ties between India and the global business community. The pavilion of Kerala, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh will be represented by their respective delegations, with leaders. The Union Ministers such as Jayant Chaudhary and Chirag Paswan, K Rammohan Naidu and the DPIIT Secretary are also attending the event. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu will have their own dedicated pavilions.

Pavilion P67 features UP, Telangana, and Kerala pavilions. Union Ministers Jayant Chaudhary and Chirag Paswan will be there in addition to the delegation from these states. Pavilion P73 will features Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh pavilions.

This initiative underscores India's commitment to expanding its global economic footprint, as various state leaders, including the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, as well as senior ministers from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Uttar Pradesh, will be present to engage with investors and key stakeholders. As India continues to enhance its position on the world stage, the WEF in Davos presents a prime opportunity for Indian states to promote their investment potential and forge new business relationships.

The annual WEF meeting 2025 in Davos takes place from 20 - 24 January. The meeting brings together government, business and civil society leaders to set the year's agenda for how leaders can make the world a better place for all. Davos 2025 convenes under the theme, 'Collaboration for the Intelligent Age.'. The 2025 meeting is being organised under five areas: reimagining growth, industries in the intelligent age, investing in people, safeguarding the planet, and rebuilding trust. More than 350 governmental leaders are expected to participate this year, including 60 heads of state and government. (ANI)

