India Brews Success: Coffee Exports Double Amid Rising Global Demand
India, now the world's seventh-largest coffee producer, has seen its exports soar to $1.29 billion in FY 2023-24. The increase owes to global demand for India's unique coffee flavors, expanded production in biodiversity-rich regions, and a pivot towards value-added coffee products. Initiatives focus on sustainability and boosting competitiveness.
India's position as the seventh-largest coffee producer globally is underscored by its remarkable export growth, reaching $1.29 billion in the 2023-24 fiscal year. This achievement nearly doubles the $719 million figure from 2020-21, according to a recent statement by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
The surge in demand for Indian coffee owes much to its rich, unique flavors, with Italy, Belgium, and Russia emerging as key importers. Notably, Arabica and Robusta beans form three-quarters of India's coffee production, primarily exported as unroasted beans.
Domestically, the rise of cafe culture and changing preferences have led to increased consumption levels, now at 91,000 tonnes from 84,000 tonnes in 2012. Initiatives like the Integrated Coffee Development Project aim to enhance yield, sustainability, and expansion, driving India's increasing global coffee competitiveness.
