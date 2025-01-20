Left Menu

Dollar Dips as Trump Delays Tariffs: Market Responses

The U.S. dollar weakened as President-elect Donald Trump signaled a delay in imposing tariffs, contrary to market expectations. The dollar index dropped, while markets anticipated potential policies on immigration and taxes. Analysts express concern over possible 'sell the news' reactions and highlight Trump's focus on cryptocurrency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 20:25 IST
Dollar Dips as Trump Delays Tariffs: Market Responses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar experienced a dip after President-elect Donald Trump announced a delay in implementing U.S. tariffs, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. The announcement, made prior to his inauguration, surprised market participants who had anticipated Trump would impose tariffs via executive order.

Traders were prepared for an executive order that could signal an aggressive trade strategy, potentially leading to inflationary pressures and a sustained rise in Federal Reserve interest rates. However, Trump's stance on delaying tariff imposition brought unexpected relief. Meanwhile, trading volume remained light due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

As Goldman Sachs advisors projected a potential 5% increase for the dollar, they also warned of risks tied to tariffs. Investors are keenly observing Trump's first-day actions, including potential immigration restrictions, with some anticipating his use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. Key economic signals, including Federal Reserve rate moves and China's yuan performance, are currently being monitored by global markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025