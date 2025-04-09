Left Menu

Trump Accuses China of Currency Manipulation Amid Trade Tensions

President Trump accused China of manipulating its currency to counteract U.S. tariffs during an event at the National Republican Congressional Committee, highlighting ongoing trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 06:01 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 06:01 IST
Trump Accuses China of Currency Manipulation Amid Trade Tensions
Donald Trump

In a pointed accusation on Tuesday, President Donald Trump claimed that China is manipulating its currency as a strategic response to the imposition of U.S. tariffs.

Speaking at a National Republican Congressional Committee event, Trump remarked, "You got to hand it to them. They're manipulating their currency today as an offset against the tariffs."

This statement underscores the ongoing tensions between the United States and China in the realm of international trade and economic policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025