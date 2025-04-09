Trump Accuses China of Currency Manipulation Amid Trade Tensions

In a pointed accusation on Tuesday, President Donald Trump claimed that China is manipulating its currency as a strategic response to the imposition of U.S. tariffs.

Speaking at a National Republican Congressional Committee event, Trump remarked, "You got to hand it to them. They're manipulating their currency today as an offset against the tariffs."

This statement underscores the ongoing tensions between the United States and China in the realm of international trade and economic policy.

