India's Rise as a Global Critical Minerals Powerhouse
India is poised to become a major global hub for critical minerals, as announced by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. The National Critical Mineral Mission will boost domestic production, reduce imports, and support offshore mining. New policies and collaborations were discussed at the National Mining Ministers' Conference.
India is set to position itself as a leader in the critical minerals industry, according to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. Speaking at the National Mining Ministers' Conference in Konark, Reddy announced the imminent launch of the National Critical Mineral Mission (CMM), aimed at enhancing the country's domestic production capabilities and reducing reliance on imports.
This announcement comes as India pioneers offshore mineral auctions, marking a significant move in the sector's history. The conference, attended by key state ministers and industry leaders, highlighted India's efforts to establish itself as a global destination for critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt, and nickel, vital for defense and technology manufacturing.
Furthermore, Reddy emphasized collaboration between public and private sectors and urged states to accelerate exploration efforts. Initiatives like the Mining Tenement System and State Mineral Exploration Trust were unveiled, promoting transparency and resource management. The conference also celebrated successful mineral block auctions and innovation-driven startups, underlining India's commitment to sustainable mining practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
