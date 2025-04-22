Chile Advances Lithium Mining with Simplified Contracts

Chile's administration is progressing with a streamlined approach to assign lithium contracts in the Agua Amarga, Ascotan, and Coipasa salt flats, as announced by the mining ministry on Tuesday.

Applications have been received from companies including Eramet, Quiborax, and state-owned Codelco, as the country looks to bolster its lithium production under President Gabriel Boric's strategy to enhance state influence over this critical resource for the energy transition.

Once consultations with indigenous communities and other conditions for the CEOL special mining permit are fulfilled, contracts will be signed if parties agree; otherwise, public bidding will take place.

