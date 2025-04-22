Left Menu

Chile Advances Lithium Mining with Simplified Contracts

Chile's government is advancing a simplified process for awarding lithium contracts in three salt flats, involving companies and state-owned Codelco. The plan aligns with President Gabriel Boric's initiative to increase state control over lithium production, crucial for the energy transition and electric vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 22:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chile's administration is progressing with a streamlined approach to assign lithium contracts in the Agua Amarga, Ascotan, and Coipasa salt flats, as announced by the mining ministry on Tuesday.

Applications have been received from companies including Eramet, Quiborax, and state-owned Codelco, as the country looks to bolster its lithium production under President Gabriel Boric's strategy to enhance state influence over this critical resource for the energy transition.

Once consultations with indigenous communities and other conditions for the CEOL special mining permit are fulfilled, contracts will be signed if parties agree; otherwise, public bidding will take place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

