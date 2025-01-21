Left Menu

Fueling Change: Key Events in India's Energy and Transport Sectors

On January 21, key events in Delhi and Mumbai highlight important developments in India's energy, transport, and digital policy sectors. Notable attendees include Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at the Bharat Mobility Expo, and SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch participating in significant discussions.

  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, January 21, significant events are set to unfold across India's business landscape. In Delhi, the Bharat Mobility Expo will feature the presence of Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, starting at 10 AM. The event will see the unveiling of a new model by Maruti Suzuki at noon, serving as a key industry highlight of the day.

Additionally, the capital city will host an 11 AM press conference by India Ratings & Research, which will shed light on energy and transportation outlooks, both critical to understanding India's future economic pathways. A significant discussion by the Software Freedom Law Centre at 5 PM focusses on the Draft Digital Personal Data Protection Rules.

In Mumbai, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is scheduled to attend an event at 10:30 AM, followed by the SEBI chief, Madhabi Puri Buch, who will participate in another notable event at 11 AM. These events are poised to have a significant impact on India's policy and regulatory landscape.

