Left Menu

Technical Glitch at Vaitarna: Trains Delayed

A technical malfunction at Vaitarna railway station caused delays for long-distance trains entering Mumbai, with suburban services also impacted. The issue occurred on the UP line around 7.30 am and was resolved by 8 am, restoring normal operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 21-01-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 10:25 IST
Technical Glitch at Vaitarna: Trains Delayed
  • Country:
  • India

A technical glitch at Vaitarna railway station on Tuesday morning disrupted the schedules of long-distance trains en route to Mumbai, according to an official from Western Railway.

The unexpected hitch resulted in delays ranging from 20 to 30 minutes for long-distance services, while suburban train operations also experienced setbacks, stated the official.

As clarified by the Western Railway's chief public relations officer, the malfunction on Vaitarna station's UP line emerged around 7.30 am. Fortunately, swift action led to operations being restored by 8 am, bringing services back to normal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025