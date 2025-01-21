Technical Glitch at Vaitarna: Trains Delayed

A technical glitch at Vaitarna railway station on Tuesday morning disrupted the schedules of long-distance trains en route to Mumbai, according to an official from Western Railway.

The unexpected hitch resulted in delays ranging from 20 to 30 minutes for long-distance services, while suburban train operations also experienced setbacks, stated the official.

As clarified by the Western Railway's chief public relations officer, the malfunction on Vaitarna station's UP line emerged around 7.30 am. Fortunately, swift action led to operations being restored by 8 am, bringing services back to normal.

