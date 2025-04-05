Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Trump Administration's Teacher-Training Cuts Amidst Legal Battle

The Supreme Court narrowly allowed the Trump administration to cut teacher-training funds as part of its anti-DEI efforts, despite an ongoing lawsuit. This decision faced dissent from Chief Justice Roberts and other liberal justices. Administration changes impact nationwide teacher shortages and face opposition from several Democratic-led states.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 on Friday to allow the Trump administration to proceed with cutting substantial teacher-training funds, advancing its agenda against diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts, despite a pending lawsuit. Chief Justice John Roberts aligned with liberal justices in a rare dissent.

The funding cuts, initially halted by a federal judge in Boston due to their impact on teacher training programs, are part of a broader administration strategy to overhaul the Department of Education. These changes include terminating contracts labeled as 'woke' and reducing funding for the Teacher Quality Partnership and Supporting Effective Educator Development programs.

As the legal battle continues, led by states like California, New Jersey, and New York, critics argue the cuts contradict federal law and harm efforts to alleviate nationwide teacher shortages, targeting key areas like math and special education.

