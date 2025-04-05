Left Menu

The Rise and Fall of Theodore McCarrick: A Scandal that Shook the Catholic Church

Theodore McCarrick, a defrocked Catholic cardinal notorious for his involvement in a major sexual abuse scandal, has passed away at 94. Accusations against him included molestation of both adults and children. The scandal highlighted systemic issues within the church and questions about accountability at the highest levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2025 02:12 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 02:12 IST
Theodore McCarrick, a former Catholic cardinal who was defrocked by Pope Francis in 2019 following accusations of molesting adults and children, has died at 94. The announcement of his death, confirmed by Archbishop Robert McElroy, omits details but emphasizes the continued suffering of McCarrick's victims.

Diagnosed with dementia, McCarrick was living in Missouri when he died. The scandal surrounding McCarrick revealed a crisis in the Church's credibility, particularly since there had been evidence that Vatican and U.S. Church officials overlooked his misconduct. Despite serious allegations, McCarrick rose to prominence as an influential fundraiser and advisor to three popes.

A Vatican investigation cited Pope John Paul II, who appointed McCarrick as the archbishop of Washington, D.C., based on McCarrick's misleading denial of allegations. This case, involving documented testimony from numerous affected individuals, underscores the longstanding issues within the Church's culture, often alleged to protect its authority rather than its congregants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

