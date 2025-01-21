Left Menu

GB Logistics Commerce Ltd Gears Up for IPO on BSE SME

GB Logistics Commerce Ltd has announced an IPO with a price band of Rs 95-102 per share, aiming to raise Rs 25.07 crore. The IPO will open on January 24 and close on January 28. Proceeds will be used to repay debt, purchase new trucks, and expand market presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 14:44 IST
GB Logistics Commerce Ltd Gears Up for IPO on BSE SME
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

GB Logistics Commerce Ltd has set a price range of Rs 95-102 per equity share for its Rs 25.07 crore initial public offering, scheduled to hit the market on January 24, the company revealed on Tuesday.

The IPO will close on January 28, with shares planned to list on the BSE SME platform. Interested investors can bid for a minimum of 1,200 shares. The entire public issue comprises a fresh issuance of up to 24.57 lakh equity shares, each having a face value of Rs 10.

The fund raised at the upper price band will be channeled towards debt repayment, working capital needs, acquiring truck chassis and bodies, and other corporate expenses. According to Managing Director Prashant N Lakhani, this move marks significant progress for the firm in the logistics sector, allowing it to expand operations and solidify its market position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025