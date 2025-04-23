Left Menu

Supreme Court Docket: High-Profile Hearings Slated

The Supreme Court is set to hear several significant cases on April 23, including a plea for uniform hate crime compensation, money laundering cases, bail challenges, and a criminal defamation case involving a Union minister. These high-profile hearings continue to exemplify judiciary's crucial role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 08:14 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 08:14 IST
  • India

The Supreme Court of India is poised to address several key matters on Wednesday, April 23, underscoring its pivotal role in the nation's legal framework.

Among the cases listed is a plea advocating for uniform compensation to be provided to victims of hate crimes and mob lynchings across India. This case highlights ongoing societal and judicial challenges in safeguarding individual rights against such violent acts.

Additional hearings involve high-profile money laundering cases, including those related to former IAS officer Anil Tuteja and Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji. The court will also deliberate on a plea from Vikas Yadav, seeking interim bail for his mother's medical treatment, and a criminal defamation case involving Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

