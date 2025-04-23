IMF Downturns, Starmer's Stance, and Corporate Moves: UK Headlines Unveiled

The latest stories from the Financial Times underscore significant developments in the UK. The International Monetary Fund has lowered its growth outlook for the UK, citing concerns about tariffs from former U.S. President Donald Trump's policies. In response to these economic shifts, it's projected that the Bank of England might reduce interest rates three times this year.

In the political landscape, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer made headlines by aligning his stance with the UK Supreme Court's recent decision regarding transgender rights, defining women by their biological sex as per equalities law. This shift marks a notable change in his earlier position.

Corporate news also took center stage with activist investor Elliott Management increasing its stake in BP, urging the energy giant to boost its free cash flow through extensive spending cuts. Meanwhile, British Steel has paused its plan to cut 2,700 jobs, following management's decision to cease its mass layoffs consultation.

(With inputs from agencies.)