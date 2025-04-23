Tragedy in Pahalgam: Civilians Caught in Crossfire

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres issued a strong condemnation of the armed attack that occurred in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack resulted in the deaths of at least 28 individuals, marking it as the deadliest incident in the region since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

In a statement, Guterres offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of those who perished in the attack. 'Attacks against civilians are absolutely unacceptable under any circumstances,' reiterated Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the Secretary General.

The attack took place in a widely renowned meadow near Pahalgam town, primarily affecting tourists. Among the victims were two foreigners from the UAE and Nepal, as well as two local residents. The full toll of the attack is still being verified, according to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who described the event as unprecedented in recent years.

