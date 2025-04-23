Tragedy in Pahalgam: Civilians Caught in Crossfire
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned the armed attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed at least 28 people. The attack, targeting a meadow near Pahalgam town, is the deadliest since 2019. Guterres extended condolences to the victims' families, emphasizing the unacceptability of attacks on civilians.
In a statement, Guterres offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of those who perished in the attack. 'Attacks against civilians are absolutely unacceptable under any circumstances,' reiterated Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the Secretary General.
The attack took place in a widely renowned meadow near Pahalgam town, primarily affecting tourists. Among the victims were two foreigners from the UAE and Nepal, as well as two local residents. The full toll of the attack is still being verified, according to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who described the event as unprecedented in recent years.
