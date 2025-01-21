Gautam Adani Praises Maha Kumbh Management, Announces Son's Traditional Wedding

During his visit to the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani lauded the Uttar Pradesh administration for their exemplary management of the massive religious gathering. Adani recommended that management institutes and corporate houses study the event's organization as a model of efficient administration.

The industrialist praised the tireless efforts of police personnel and sanitation workers, emphasizing their crucial role in the event's success. Highlighting Uttar Pradesh's potential, Adani reiterated his group's commitment to increasing investments in the state. He also shared details of his son Jeet Adani's upcoming simple, traditional February 7 wedding.

Adani's visit included offering prayers and performing aarti at Triveni Sangam. He joined forces with ISKCON to serve meals to devotees through the Mahaprasad Seva initiative, feeding up to 50 lakh attendees at the Mela until February 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)