Collaboration for a New Renaissance: Shaping the Intelligent Age at WEF

The World Economic Forum Founder Klaus Schwab emphasizes collaboration in transitioning to the Intelligent Age amidst global challenges. Schwab highlights the need to restore trust, address societal fears, and embrace opportunities presented by AI and technology. A new renaissance can be achieved through collective action, commitment, and strategic innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 21-01-2025 15:52 IST
At the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting, Founder and Chairman Klaus Schwab called for global collaboration to prepare for the Intelligent Age. In his address, Schwab highlighted significant challenges such as climate change, misinformation, and social division.

Schwab stressed the critical need to transform societies through strategic and innovative approaches, underscoring that the transition to an AI-driven era is rapidly accelerating. He positioned collaboration as essential to fostering a new renaissance that advances knowledge, health, culture, and welfare.

The WEF promotes a shared responsibility among governments, businesses, and civil societies to ensure a sustainable and peaceful future, especially as trust erodes in societal frameworks. Schwab urged stakeholders to bridge divides and build a coherent global strategy that addresses existential fears and global uncertainties.

