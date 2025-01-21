Collaboration for a New Renaissance: Shaping the Intelligent Age at WEF

At the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting, Founder and Chairman Klaus Schwab called for global collaboration to prepare for the Intelligent Age. In his address, Schwab highlighted significant challenges such as climate change, misinformation, and social division.

Schwab stressed the critical need to transform societies through strategic and innovative approaches, underscoring that the transition to an AI-driven era is rapidly accelerating. He positioned collaboration as essential to fostering a new renaissance that advances knowledge, health, culture, and welfare.

The WEF promotes a shared responsibility among governments, businesses, and civil societies to ensure a sustainable and peaceful future, especially as trust erodes in societal frameworks. Schwab urged stakeholders to bridge divides and build a coherent global strategy that addresses existential fears and global uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)