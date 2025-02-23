China's Strategic Rural Reforms to Boost Agriculture Amid Global Challenges

Amid escalating global challenges like U.S. tariffs, economic slowdowns, and climate change, China is set to intensify its rural reforms to revitalize the agricultural sector. State media reported that these plans aim to bolster food security, citing a rural policy document released by the government.

The State Council's annual rural policy blueprint, referred to as the 'No.1 document,' has laid out a strategy to enhance reward systems and subsidies for key grain-producing regions. This includes promoting the industrialization of biotech cultivation, according to the state news agency Xinhua. Notably, China, the world's largest grain importer, achieved a record high grain production of 706.5 million metric tons last year, marking a 1.6% increase from 2023.

The new policy directive underscores China's commitment to self-sufficiency and supply stability amidst potential disruptions in agricultural trade with the US, EU, and Canada. Although approvals have been given for GM and gene-edited crops like soybeans, wheat, and corn, their cultivation remains limited and stringently regulated. The document also highlights plans to regulate pig production capacity while encouraging financial institutions to boost funding for rural revitalization efforts in the beef and dairy cattle sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)